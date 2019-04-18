Paul John Mount Rogers

1939—2019
On Friday, April 5th Paul Rogers passed away peacefully of natural causes. Paul was born in Napa on June 4, 1939 to Jack and Margaret (Bihn) Rogers. He received his degree in Marketing from San Jose State and began his advertising career in San Francisco. He married Georgia Somers in June of 1968 and they had two children.
He loved to race sail boats on the bay, so after his divorce he fulfilled his dream of living on a boat in Sausalito. He spent 25 years on “My Way” where he held lively Super Bowl parties with homemade chili, Bloody Mary’s and lots of laughter.
In 1993 he reunited with his Napa Jr. College sweetheart Barbara Davis Chandler and they married in 1999. It was a relationship filled with travel, sailing, dinner parties and golf until her passing in 2004. Paul then turned his attention to his love of plants and classic cars. He studied to become a Master Gardener and participated in the Main Street Reunion Car Show with his 74 Triumph.
He spent the last 30 years of his work life with Balzac Communications in Napa Valley. This opportunity wed his love of people, wine and creativity. The friendships forged were memorable and lifelong.
In life, Paul taught us how to laugh and to find the joy in the details of daily living. He also taught us love and loyalty, not just in the abstract way, but in the act of love. We felt his love by his presence, his continual and consistent care. At family events you were always aware of where he was because that was where the laughter was coming from.
He is survived by his daughter Michele (children Miranda and Nathan); son Paul Jr. (wife Melissa); siblings Gerry, Patricia, Annie and Mike; and in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
A memorial mass will be held at St John the Baptist Church in Napa at 1:00 on Friday May 3rd. Reception to follow.