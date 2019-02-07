1968—2019
Paul Joseph Larot passed away on Tuesday the 29th of January 2019 due to cancer.
Paul was always full of life and adventure. Every day with Paul was fun and funny. He leaves behind his mom Nancy C. Hagen, dad Frank Hagen, nephew Jason M. Larot, brother Jason P. Larot, two half sisters Dennise Jones and Lindsey Whalen, and his brother, from the lake, George Scollard. Paul always lived life on the edge and loved his SF Giants. He had a gift to gab and was very talented in the construction field. He also loved to ride anything with two wheels. He lived a free life on his terms.
Paul Joseph Larot was and still is a strong and talented man. I will miss and always love you Paul Larot. Love your brother……Jason