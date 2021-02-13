Paul Lewis Jr. (Pop), age 80, of Orland passed away November 12, 2020. He was in his home surrounded by family. He was born December 31, 1939 in Vallejo, Ca to Paul Sr. and Grace Lewis. Paul was married to his wife, Gloria Lewis, for 65 years. Paul was always a hardworking man, milking cows since he was a young boy. He eventually sold the last standing dairy in Napa and moved his family north to Orland where he raised beef cows. Paul loved being outdoors, brainstorming ideas and helping his family. He spent most of his life horseback and loved everything to do with horses. He loved to go team penning. Paul had an infectious smile and many enjoyed visits with him on his porch. Paul was preceded in death by his sisters Maxine Hayes and Beverly Haggard; brother Carl Lewis; and daughter Cindy Murdock. Paul is survived by his wife, Gloria Lewis of Orland; sister, Bobbi Solis; brother, Ronnie Lewis; daughter Lisa (Doug) Feudner of Napa; son, Greg Lewis; grandchildren, Lindsey (Gene) Lifur, Monica (Aaron) Bressoud, Mike (Tessa) Murdock, Mason (Christina) Feudner and Nelson Feudner; great grandchildren Kayci Jane Murdock and Skyler and Madison Lifur. Pop was truly one of a kind and respected by all. He will be missed by many.