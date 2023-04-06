Paul was a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and Disabled Veteran. He sailed out of Pittsburg California in 1943 on a new ship, the Sarasota. He remained on Sarasota while fighting in two wars until it was decommissioned. He retired after 20 years of service and went to work for the Navy managing the Chief Petty Officer's and Enlisted Man's clubs on Treasure Island; retiring after 20-plus years. Not ready to fully retire he managed and retired from Ray Cavrano's Liquor Distributor's warehouse. After retiring from Ray's he managed the Hemphill Bar and Card Room until finally deciding to retire at the age of 82.