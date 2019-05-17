1965—2019
Paul Morgan age 54, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Sonoma. He is survived by his wife Barbara, six children Jennifer (Robert) Campbell, Justin (Jadene) Parker, Nicholas (Angie) Morgan, Elizabeth Thomsen (Peter Butler), Joseph Thomsen, Noah Thomsen (Alexandra Edgmon), three grandchildren, his mother Norma Morgan, two brothers Peter (Denise) Morgan, Michael (Julie) Morgan, two sisters Lori and Lisa Morgan, nine nieces and nephews, 1-great nephew and a very large extended circle of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Orland “Pete” Morgan.
Paul was born in Napa, CA on April 5, 1965 to his parents Orland “Pete” & Norma Morgan of Napa. He graduated from Napa’s Vintage High School in 1984. He worked as a Pool Technician for Keith Reuters Pool Service of Napa for 17 years. In 2006 Paul married his 2nd wife Barbara Thomsen.
Paul was a kind, friendly, hardworking and honest man who loved to laugh and make others smile.
A memorial Service will be held on June 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at: The Living Vine Church 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa, CA. 94558
Memorial donations can be made to any Cancer Research such as City of Hope, The Cancer Research Institute,