1938—2019
Paula Priscilla Orosz was born in Crossett, Arkansas, and was taken from us suddenly on the morning of Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph, their Tibetan Terrier, Charlie, and their Border Collie, Autumn. Paula’s family moved to Medford, Oregon, where she graduated from Nursing School at Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. She met and married the love of her life, Joseph Orosz, in Medford on April 16, 1960. Joe was transferred in his TWA job to SFO, and they moved to San Bruno where Paula began work at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame as a staff nurse in 1964. Joe and Paula traveled often to Joe’s family home in Hungary, and they had many local and international friends. They moved to San Carlos for a few years before building a home in Hillsborough. Paula then pursued Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in nursing focusing on Education, and she became the Medical Surgical Nursing Educator before returning to a Nursing Unit as the Manager of Orthopedics. In 1996, Paula and Joe moved to their present home in Napa, where they planted a two-acre vineyard of premium Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Paula retired from full-time status but continued to work every other weekend as an Administrative Nursing Shift Supervisor until her complete retirement in 2015, after nearly 50 years of service at Mills-Peninsula Health Services. Paula and Joe both loved the outdoors, traveling every year from January through March while the grapes were dormant, in their luxury RV to Palm Desert and other points south, in addition to a yearly visit to Mount Shasta. They also visited Alaska for a month at a time, twice, and drove across the United States. Their family always included their dogs which Paula and Joe nurtured like children, providing home-cooked meals daily and rarely leaving home without them. Paula was very active in her community and was a member of the Napa Welcome Club and the Elks Lodge #832. She enjoyed the time and friendship of many friends, the “RV Group”, and close neighbors, especially her quasi-kids Joanna and Brian.
Paula was an avid reader and loved her vegetable garden, of which her friends often enjoyed the bounty. Paula was well-known for great cooking and baking, and the hospital staff wondered where she found the time to always bring freshly baked goods to work at Peninsula. Both she and Joe were sports fans, loving the 49ers and especially the Warriors.
Paula was preceded in death by a sister Penny and her parents.
Her many friends, Charlie and Autumn, and Joe, her beloved husband of 59 years, will miss her terribly. She touched so many lives in a positive way and was such a thoughtful listener.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, between noon and 2 pm at Churchill Manor, 485 Brown Street, in Napa. Condolences can be shared on the website of Tulocay Mortuary and Funeral Home at https://www.tulocaycemetery.org/. Anyone who wishes is invited to make a donation to the charity of choice in Paula’s honor.