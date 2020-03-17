1920—2020
Pearl Huxtable Sherwood passed away March 14th in Napa, CA. She was born in England to George and Emillie Jayne Huxtable and was one of 7 children.
Pearl had a happy childhood. Her brother Bedford was her mentor. He was 2 years older and always there for her. Knitting was one of favorite hobbies that she learned at an early age. Her Mother gave her some left over yarn and said “knit yourself a cardigan”.
Pearl started her working career in the same hospital as her mother had many years before, as well as some of her aunts. It was there that she met her future husband Russell Edwin Sherwood who was stationed with the 185 general hospital USA in the dental department. They were married Oct. 1st 1945. Pearl followed her husband back to the states where they lived for a brief time in Illinois. They later moved to Napa at the request and urging of his sister Eva. Eva and her husband Clyde operated a dairy ranch on Silverado Trail. Pearl worked at several different jobs while attaining her citizenship which enabled her to work at Napa State Hospital, where she retired after 22 years of service.
Pearl and Russ traveled extensively in the US, Canada and the Mexico border. They made numerous trips to her beloved England one of which they celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary, renewing their vows at St. Francis of Assisi Church of England, Bridgewater, Somerset with the Rev David Avnort officiating. Pearl’s family in England arranged to have the event videotaped which is one of her many treasures. Later Pearl and Russ had the pleasure of Fr. David staying with them for a brief visit while on sabbatical. During his visit he blessed their house and all who crossed their threshold. It was a humbling and gratifying experience.
Pearl lost the love of her life in May of 2002. She was also predeceased by her brothers Bedford George Huxtable, Eric Huxtable, sisters, Blanch Clarke, Betty Salvage and Hetty Harris (twins). Pearl is survived by sister Eunice Dorothy Hake and God-daughters Susan Hallman, Jayne Douglas (twins) niece Carol Phillips and nephew Michael Harris all of England. She is also survived by her beloved dog Monte, sister-in-law Millie Jolliff, niece Paula Sherwood and many great nieces and nephews in the Napa area.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to the Napa Humane Society.