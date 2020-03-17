1920—2020

Pearl Huxtable Sherwood passed away March 14th in Napa, CA. She was born in England to George and Emillie Jayne Huxtable and was one of 7 children.

Pearl had a happy childhood. Her brother Bedford was her mentor. He was 2 years older and always there for her. Knitting was one of favorite hobbies that she learned at an early age. Her Mother gave her some left over yarn and said “knit yourself a cardigan”.

Pearl started her working career in the same hospital as her mother had many years before, as well as some of her aunts. It was there that she met her future husband Russell Edwin Sherwood who was stationed with the 185 general hospital USA in the dental department. They were married Oct. 1st 1945. Pearl followed her husband back to the states where they lived for a brief time in Illinois. They later moved to Napa at the request and urging of his sister Eva. Eva and her husband Clyde operated a dairy ranch on Silverado Trail. Pearl worked at several different jobs while attaining her citizenship which enabled her to work at Napa State Hospital, where she retired after 22 years of service.