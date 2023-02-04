NAPA - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Peggy Ann Schuer Van Valkenburg, passed away on January 28, 2023 from breast cancer at the age of 90.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Amanda McDonald-McAvoy; granddaughters: Kristina McDonald, Cierra McDonald, Annarose McAvoy, Lauren Peters; and grandsons: Adam Brown, Tesfahun Terefe; cousins, and many friends, including Carol Timmins and Tommy and Lorraine Woods.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Hal and Thelma Bishop; daughter, Marty Brown (d:2017); and husbands: Fred Schuer (d:1979) and Don VanValkenburg (d:1997)

Peggy was born at Parks Victory Hospital on Jefferson St. She attended Shearer Elementary, and always celebrated her childhood birthday parties at Fuller Park which was right across the street from her childhood home. She played violin in the Napa Junior Symphony and graduated from Napa High School in 1950. Peggy worked for the Napa Register and Bergland Tractor in her early 20's. She married Fred Schuer in 1955, and they raised Mandy and Marty in Napa. Peggy was a Girl Scout leader, an active member of The United Methodist Church and later the LDS church.

At the age of 64, Peggy went to school to become a Certified Nurses Aide and was a caregiver for many years. She often commented how dearly she loved caring for her patients. On her 90th birthday bash, Peggy danced the Jitterbug to live music, surrounded by family and friends. She loved family time, music, dancing, playing the guitar and harmonica, hiking, bird watching and her little doggie, Bonnie Lee.

Much gratitude goes to Collabria Hospice and Abba Homecare for their professional and loving care.

Ask anyone, Mama had a sunny disposition, beautiful smile, infectious laugh and was a hoot to be around.

A memorial service will be held on February 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, 2590 Trower Ave. Following the service, weather permitting, there will be a gathering at Fuller Park on Seminary Street, just like the old days!