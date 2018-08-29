1927—2018
Peggy Jane Henderson passed away August 5, 2018 after a short illness. Peggy was born in Ukiah, California October 26, 1927 and grew up in Napa. Her parents were long time Napa residents, Herbert and Lois Grant. Peggy graduated from Napa High School and while in high school, she worked as the Society Editor for the Napa Register newspaper. She earned her B.A. in Social Welfare from UC Berkeley in 1949. She married her college sweetheart Charles W. (“Chuck”) Henderson in 1949 and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They had four children. She lived most of her adult life in Napa and worked as a bookkeeper and personal secretary. She was involved in local theatre where her specialty was lighting design and operation. She also oversaw the building of the Pretenders Playhouse theatre in Napa. Peggy loved creative pursuits including sewing, knitting, macramé, photography, and perhaps her favorite: quilting. She was a great cook and her family loved the delicious meals she prepared. She loved perusing cookbooks and magazines for new recipes to try. She camped, backpacked and skied with her family. She ran competively and crewed on the family racing sailboat. She was an avid reader and was dedicated to researching her family genealogy. Peggy enjoyed traveling around the US with her husband in their RV and they volunteered for the National Park Service in Arizona. She was rarely idle.
She is survived by her loving husband Chuck, her brother Bert Grant of Benson, Arizona, a son Mark Henderson of Napa, three daughters, Kate Grayson of American Canyon, Janice Henderson of Elk Grove and Sue Corak of Vancouver, Washington. She also leaves five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society or Planned Parenthood.
Wheresoever she was, there was Paradise.