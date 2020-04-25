Peggy Jean van den Broek

Peggy Jean van den Broek

1957 - 2020

1957—2020

Peggy’s greatest joy and continued happiness was her relationship with her beautiful, loving, selfless, compassionate and gracious daughter, Olivia Florentina Garwood. Olivia immediately put aside all her obligations as a senior at Cornell University to be with her mother when she learned of her mothers’ illness.

Peggy and Olivia had traveled the world extensively, to all the continents except Antarctica. Peggy and Olivia lived together in St. Helena, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Paris, Honolulu, Santana Row and San Francisco.

Her wonderful family of origin predeceased Peggy; the daughter of Rudolph and Florence and sister of Jeffrey van den Broek. Peggy had lovely, lifelong, meaningful friendships and wonderful extended family. Peggy was a Fashion Designer who owned her own company, van den Broek Couture in the Napa Valley for almost twenty years. Peggy was the master of her design and sewing skills, which she learned from her maternal grandmother, Betty Conrad. Peggy was married only once, to Olivia’s father from 1991-2012. Peggy’s Faith in God comforted her throughout her life. Peggy Jean van den Broek is now in the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ.

