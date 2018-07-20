Peggy Watkins

1928—2018
Peggy Lou V. Watkins passed peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2018 after a short hospitalization, at the age of 89.
A 40-year Napa resident, Peggy was born in Sacramento on October 31, 1928 to Lyllis and David Vaughn. On January 6, 1946 Peggy met the love of her life while singing in the church choir in Concord. Charlie Watkins and Peggy were married June 29, 1947 and their love affair flourished for almost 62 years.
Peggy and Charlie moved to Los Altos in 1956, where she and Charlie raised their four children with dignity and respect. Family unity was key to their marriage, which they promoted through annual family vacations, the favorite of which was camping in the Grand Teton National Park over the span of 50 years. The Tetons continue to be a favorite destination for all their family.
Peggy enjoyed involvement in many community groups throughout the years, including the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville. She was a 42-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, which was precious to her heart. Peggy was an avid reader, a lover of roses and a wonderful example of strength and dignity. Peggy very happily resided at Aegis of Napa for her last ten years, where she served as Resident Council Chairperson until her death. Aegis was her home, the residents her family and the staff her angels. Peggy had such a positive outlook on life, made friends so naturally and had a ready wink for all!
Peggy was predeceased by her Charlie and is survived by daughter, Jan Tidgewell (Jim) of Napa; daughter, Beth Brister (Bill) of Scotts Valley; son, Dick Watkins of Chandler, Arizona; daughter, Susie Riordan (Tim) of Scotts Valley; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Silverado Country Club, Members Clubhouse, from 1-3 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of the Valley Medical Center Foundation or the P.E.O. Foundation.
Peggy will always be remembered as “Pollyanna”, “Perky Peg”, Gram, Great-Gram, “Moo”, Peggy Lou, our beautiful, sweet, loving and very best Mom.
We thank Queen of the Valley Medical Center for their skilled, compassionate and dignified care of our Mom.