Peggy Wooden Faletti

1935—2018
Peggy Ellen Wooden Faletti passed away November 9, 2018, the first day of her 84th year, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, from complications of vascular and heart disease.
Born Nov. 8, 1935 at UCSF hospital, Peg grew up through toddlerhood with her parents, Earl and Virgie (Woodie) O’Neal Wooden, while they were in pharmacy and nursing school. After grad school, they returned to the Central Valley to establish Earl Wooden’s Pharmacy in Reedley, and to be closer to Woodie’s family, the O’Neals and Andersons of Kingsburg. Peg moved to San Mateo with her mother and sister Joan, graduating from San Mateo High School in 1953 and from SJSU in 1957.
A lifelong dog owner and animal lover, Peg was a “wannabe” veterinarian whose medical career was thwarted, in her own words, by “the lowest recorded grade in chemistry at San Jose State University.” In college, she focused on her love of English literature and parish church history, earning a BA in English, and later teaching credentials and an MA in Education, all at SJSU. After her four kids were securely settled in school, she returned to graduate school for her EdD (ABD) from USC, and then became a SJSU dean.
Peg was a dedicated public educator throughout Santa Clara County. She contributed to SJSU’s English Department as a college student; the San Jose Day Nursery in downtown San Jose; the Youth Science Institute (YSI) at Alum Rock Park; Hilltop 4-H Club in East San Jose; ESL programs at Junior Colleges in the South Bay; classroom teaching of English and AP English at Overfelt High School in the ESUHSD; and was Dean of the SJSU Studies in American Language Program. At the end of her career, and into retirement, she returned to her love of working with high school students, in the East Side Union High School District. She moved to Napa from San Jose in 2014.
She is survived by her four adult children: daughter Rina of Napa, CA (David Huang; granddaughter Xochi); son Matt of Mill Creek, WA (Naomi Eguchi Faletti; granddaughters Angelica and Patricia Thrasher), son Alex of Herriman, UT (Lisa Faletti; grandchildren AJ, Josh, Allie, Logan, DJ, Jaxon); and son Adam. Her sister Joan Parker and niece Robin Parker live in Oakhurst, CA; brothers Steven, David, Michael and Patrick Wooden, are originally from Reedley, CA.
As is always the case, no obituary can describe the person she was, the things we will miss, and the ways she will live on in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to her preferred organizations: Lily’s Legacy for Senior Dogs (honor of Peg, Elizabeth and Cocoa); UCSF Vascular Surgery (honor of Peg, & Dr. Jade Hiramoto); or the Youth Science Institute (honor of Peg, & Milli Wright).
A casual memorial gathering to share and remember Peg will take place Sat., June 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm, followed by a buffet reception until 5:00 pm, at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa, California (www.tulocaycemetery.com). Feel free to contact Peg’s daughter Rina Faletti (falettir@hotmail.com).