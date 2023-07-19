Penny Nichols

Oct. 30, 1945 - June 10, 2023

MIDDLETOWN - It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to a remarkable person. On the morning of June 10, 2023, Penny Nichols, surrounded by family at her home in Middletown, CA, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

A pioneer woman who touched the lives of many with her love for family, indoor plants, gardening, and farming all of which was a testament to her nurturing spirit. In this time of grief, let us find solace in the memories we hold dear and the knowledge that Penny's love will continue to live on through each and every one of us. As we reflect on Penny's life let us remember the laughter she shared, the wisdom she imparted, and the love she bestowed upon us all. Though she may no longer be physically present, her spirit will forever guide and inspire us.

Penny is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie, and her devoted son, Nicholas. Her grandchildren: Ashley, Jeramy, Christine, Lemmy, and Flynn, were the apples of her eye; and her great-grandchildren: Emilia, Elias, Forest, and Autumn brought immense joy to her life. Penny had two wonderful sisters that she profoundly loved . Her older sister Harlene, who preceded her in death, was a crucial spark in her life. Penny is survived by her younger sister, confidant, and best friend Susan. Penny's oldest nephew, Michael, preceded her in death as well. The surviving nieces and nephews: Robin, Pam, Rhonda, Todd, Andy, and Dayna, mourn the loss of one our families most courageous influences and a cherished aunt.

Rest In Peace, dear Penny. You will be deeply missed.