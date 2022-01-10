Pete A. Greer

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1956 - 2022

Long time Napa resident Pete Greer, 65, passed away unexpectedly on New Year 's Day 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Florence, and his brother Kevin. He is survived by his siblings, Mary, Frank, Patrick, Maureen, Michael, Paul, George and Timothy.

Pete was a 1976 graduate of Vintage High School where he lettered in wrestling. Despite life-long challenges, Pete was a positive, friendly, happy, independent and social person. Pete and his family have always been very appreciative of all the support he received from the Napa community.

Pete will be missed, but will remain fondly in the memories of his large family and many friends in Napa.

