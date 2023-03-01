In the early hours of December 25, 2022, Peter Edward Molinari passed away peacefully in his Greenbrae, California home at the age of 97. Peter was born on January 3, 1925 in St. Helena California to Ruby and Pete Molinari, who predeceased him in 1970. Peter attended the local schools and was the valedictorian of St. Helena High School 1942. One year into his study of engineering at UC Berkeley, Peter was called away to serve in the US Armed Forces and was stationed in Guam.

Upon completion of his military service, Peter returned to his studies at Cal graduating in 1949 with a degree in Engineering. He also took classes in Agriculture at UC Davis.

Peter met his future bride in San Francisco, Margarette "Peggy" Petersen, a San Rafael native. Peggy and Pete were married on July 22, 1951 in San Anselmo and last summer celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary together.

Their first home was in the Westlake neighborhood of San Francisco, living there for 10 years, forming life long friendships. A growing family and the desire for a sunnier climate brought them to purchase a home in Greenbrae in 1961. For over two decades, Peter worked as an engineer for Soule Steel in San Francisco. Opting for a change in careers when the engineering firm relocated to southern California, Peter then was employed by an insurance brokerage as a maintenance engineer for the next 25 years, also in the city. During those years he was involved with his children in Little League and the Boy Scouts of America. While Peter commuted to San Francisco throughout his employment, he continued his ties to his hometown of St. Helena by working the family vineyard on weekends and vacations until his retirement in 1990 which enabled him to devote more time to the family ranch. Peter was a devoted husband and together with Peggy, he enjoyed hosting and attending social gatherings with a wide circle of friends and family in Marin and Napa Counties. He served on the board of directors for the Napa Valley Cooperative Winery and North Coast Grape Growers Association for many years.

He also wrote letters to, and attended St. Helena city council and planning commission meetings in hopes that the town in which he was born and raised would maintain its beauty and character for future generations.

Peter was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed for his easy smile, quick wit, and inquisitive nature. He is survived by his wife Peggy, sister Marylin Froom, his four children: sons Peter (Christie), Steve, and Mark Molinari, and daughter Diane Peterson, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 24th at the St. Helena Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall in St. Helena.

Donations in memory of Peter E. Molinari can be made to the non-profit California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF).