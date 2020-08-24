× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1958—2020

Peter Melvin Di Pasqua passed away on August 16, 2020, after a year long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Katrina, and children Juliana and Dominic. While he fought long and hard for this past year, he is now at peace.

Peter was born in South San Francisco on September 4, 1958 and went to Cañada College to learn the culinary arts. He moved to Napa in 1989 as chef of a new restaurant, DDK’s. He was the chef in many restaurants in Napa, eventually opening Di Pasqua wedding cakes. In 1996 he went back to school at UC Davis and became a dietician, working at Sonoma Developmental Center, Kaiser Vallejo and The Veterans Home in Yountville. He moved into administration, eventually becoming the Compliance officer at Napa State Hospital.

Peter cherished his family and participated in all of their activities. He was a soccer coach, Cub Scout leader, cheerleader at cross country races and Optimist basketball games, and Little League umpire. He loved all sports, but baseball held a special place in his heart. After Dominic wrapped up his Little League career, Peter started a program to teach boys how to umpire after they aged out. With Peter setting the example, the kids he mentored learned the integrity and strong work ethic required for the job.