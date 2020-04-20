Peter Thorpe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peter resided in Napa for the past 34 years. He was born in Oakland, California, but spent his childhood on a farm in Michigan. Peter graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Air Force during the Korean War as a First Lieutenant.

After earning an MBA at Harvard University, Peter was recruited as an executive in the country’s manufacturing sector, often acting as the “fixer” for companies that were not functioning optimally. Peter qualified as a pilot during these years and flew a single engine airplane as part of his employment.

He left manufacturing after 34 years of work to retrain as a secondary school teacher of math and science, and taught at Vallejo High School. He taught many students the mysteries of Algebra using one of the first high school level computer training programs. Peter retired from teaching after 23 years.

Peter had many interests. As a volunteer for the Audubon Society, he led a group that tagged birds. But his greatest love was music. Peter attended every possible symphony performance. He loved the opera, attending performances in San Francisco and Santa Fe, New Mexico. He traveled to Carmel for Bach festivals and never missed the Napa Valley Symphony when it was available.