Philip Cecil Rogers

Philip Rogers

1933 - 2022

OAKLAND - Philip C. Rogers of Oakland, CA, passed away on July 19, 2022.

Phil was born in Hollywood, CA, to Jack Rogers and Juanita Rogers (nee Nation.) He spent a happy childhood in Southern California riding horses competitively, working on his grandparents' farm, and raising animals for 4H. As an only son he was adored by his parents, and they were extremely proud of him becoming the first college graduate in his family. Phil was a proud Cal Bear (Class of 1954) and an SAE fraternity member.

During the first of his many lives, Phil joined the U.S. Air Force as a Strategic Air Command officer in 1955. He flew the KC -135 on top secret missions throughout the world. After leaving the service as Captain Rogers of the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, he pursued a second career in real estate development during the 1960s in Tahoe, where his three oldest children were raised. He sold well, drove his Porsche to the max, and flew his Cessna around the West.

Eventually he found his true calling and passion: cooking and brewing. After studying at the Contra Costa Community College Culinary Program, he started his culinary career at Scott's Seafood as Chef and General Manager. Apart from his family of course, one of Phil's most lasting legacies is the founding of the Calistoga Inn in 1978. He was an early pioneer in the Napa Valley food and hospitality scene, and in California's nascent microbrewery scene after founding Napa Valley Brewing Company in 1987. As owner and chef, and a consummate hospitality professional and Napa Valley social fixture, he firmly believed that "it takes a lot of beer to make great wine."

This led him to over a decade of work at Anchor Steam Brewery in San Francisco, where he shared his love of beer with the world and his belief in the conviviality and social glue of a pint and a quality burger. After retiring he leaned into his already notable Renaissance Man tendencies. He enjoyed family travels, homemade margaritas, roasting his own coffee, spending time with his dogs, and flying drones (and of course, continuing to eat well and bring others to the table with him!).

Phil charmed many along the way with his whipsmart and bawdy sense of humor, his sense of adventure, his Herculean work ethic, his dedication to caring for his friends and family, and his incredible ability to dream (and get others to believe in his dreams and take joy in their execution along with him). He leaves behind wife, Susan Benz; ex-wife, Virginia Ware; and his children: Kathleen, Elizabeth, Michael, and Lucy; as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A California man to the end, he will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, receiving military honors and resting near his beloved grandparents Lloyd and Lily Nation. He will be greatly missed. A private memorial for family and friends will be held on September 18, 2022, in Oakland.