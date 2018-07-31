Philip W. Gale

1916-2018
Phil Gale, a resident of thirty years just south of Yountville, except for the past four years while in assisted living in Walnut Creek, passed peacefully last month. He had moved from his childhood neighborhood in North Oakland to the valley in 1983. He leaves his wife Jan of seventy six years and two sons, Phil (Berkeley, Ca) and Tim (St. Helens, OR). He had a very long and full life with interests in his home in the Napa Valley, family around central California, his beloved pets and years of sailing on San Francisco Bay on the ketch ‘Sea Biscuit’.