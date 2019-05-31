1949—2019
Phillip Harry Stoddard, born 10/26/1949 in East Chicago, Indiana passed away at home on 5/25/2019 after years of battling health issues. “Big Phil” moved to Napa in 1974 with his wife Barbara (divorced) and his three children where he lived until his death. After working for BV Winery for a number of years he worked construction until he began working for Napa RV and Marine where he found his niche as a salesman. In his last years, he worked at Napa Sew and Vac until his health declined and he could no longer work.
Phil was known to many as a story teller, an avid golfer and bowler. He belonged to a pool league and played darts. He was a proud Veteran having served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Napa Moose Lodge, and he generously supported the Wounded Warriors Project and Toys for Tots annually.
Phil will be survived by his partner, Carole Dimiceli, his children Vikki Appleyard (Ryan), Juli Polidori (Dennis), Phillip J. Stoddard (Robin), and Joe Dimiceli; as well as his grandchildren, Zachary Sleeper, Sophie Polidori, Jordin Stoddard, Lidia Polidori, Cali Dimiceli, Joey Dimiceli and great grandson Zander Sleeper. He has surviving siblings Jeff Stoddard, Tim Stoddard and Cathy Muresan, as well as extended family who will all miss him and his tall tales.
Phil will be cremated per his wishes and no formal church services will be held. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyadrota.com.