 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phoebe Ellsworth

  • Updated
  • 0
Phoebe Ellsworth

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook to stop collecting location data and delete stored location history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News