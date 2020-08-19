Phylis Jean Harrington

She graduated from Albion College in Albion, MI with her Bachelors Degree in 1956. Phylis taught junior high in Lakeview, MI in 1956-57, and was supervising teacher at Lincoln Consolidated School in Ypsilanti, MI from 1957- 1960. She went on to earn her Masters Degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI in 1961. She married Kirke Harrington on August 24, 1957 and they spent most of their lives in Napa, CA. Phylis was very active as a volunteer in the Napa Valley Unified Schools, an Auxiliary Volunteer for Community Projects, an active AAUW member in NAIC Investment Group and Antiques Club sections, was a co-founder of a Lupus Support Group, a 4-H leader, and a former member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.