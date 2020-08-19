1934—2020
Phylis Jean Harrington was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on April 8, 1934 to Lena and Bert Van Weelden.
She graduated from Albion College in Albion, MI with her Bachelors Degree in 1956. Phylis taught junior high in Lakeview, MI in 1956-57, and was supervising teacher at Lincoln Consolidated School in Ypsilanti, MI from 1957- 1960. She went on to earn her Masters Degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI in 1961. She married Kirke Harrington on August 24, 1957 and they spent most of their lives in Napa, CA. Phylis was very active as a volunteer in the Napa Valley Unified Schools, an Auxiliary Volunteer for Community Projects, an active AAUW member in NAIC Investment Group and Antiques Club sections, was a co-founder of a Lupus Support Group, a 4-H leader, and a former member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
For decades, the highlight of each year were summer vacations in Holland, MI spent with families and extended relatives throughout Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
In August of 2018, she and her husband moved into the University Retirement Community in Davis, CA. As devoted and caring wife, dedicated and loving mother, and wonderful and cherished friend, Phylis Jean Harrington touched the lives of many in this lifetime.
She is survived by her husband, Kirke; three children, Daniel, Bradley, and David Harrington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As a spiritual and private person, she requested no funeral or memorial services; a family graveside committal was held on August 12th.
Words of sympathy and special memories are most welcomed at https://www.tulocaycemetery.org. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her memory be made to her favorite charity, the Hospice of Napa Valley, now Collabria Hospice at https://collabriacare.org/hospice
