Phyllis Elizabeth Hitchner Cramer 1925—2020

Phyllis Elizabeth Hitchner Cramer our “Jersey Girl,” passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was born in Bridgeton, NJ, on October 26, 1925, to Idella May and Franklin Sharp Hitchner. She grew up on the family farm. In the summer she and her siblings would swim in the nearby lake or go to the beach. Her favorite flower was the lady slipper found in her father’s woods.

Phyllis received her bachelor’s degree in 1946 from the New Jersey State Teachers College at Glassboro. She was always a stickler for grammar.

Phyllis met her husband Bob on a blind date. They married on August 5, 1947, in Venice Beach, CA. In 1949 they moved to Napa where she taught kindergarten at Bel Aire Park and Salvador Elementary Schools. Phyllis was a Girl Scout leader, room mother and library volunteer at Alta Heights. Phyllis was always up for fun and adventure. She lived life fearlessly. After retiring she and Bob traveled and spent long summers in Wisconsin.