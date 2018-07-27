1936—2018
Phyllis “Jeannie” (Brumbaugh) Clark, passed away Monday at age 81 in her home in American Canyon, California.
Phyllis was the loving wife of the late David Clark. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Dashkovitz and Dave Clark, Jr.; daughters, Cindy Thom and Dava Lovejoy; and brother, Donald Brumbaugh. She was known by so many as Mom or Grandma, and will be remembered by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and adopted family.
She graduated from Timken Vocational High School in Canton, Ohio, in 1954. She was a cake decorator at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and at Lucky’s until retiring in 1998.
She spent much of her time attending social gatherings, traveling with her best friends to visit museums and around the world, and taking photos of all the memories of family and friends along the way. Spending time with her loved ones was her favorite past time. She was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church and Beta Sigma Phi.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service, officiated by Fr. Bayani Rico, on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2420 Tuolomne St., Vallejo, California, 94589.