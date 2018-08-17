1931—2018
Wife of the late David D. Dearing of 57 years. Preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Dearing-Phillips. Survived by her son: Larry Dearing and his wife, Arlene; Her son in-law, Richard Phillips; Her brother Paul White (Pat); Her sister Mary Anne Perry (David); Grandchildren: Megan Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Julia Dearing, John Horner, Jr., Jamie Horner-O’Connor, Jarod Horner. Great-Grandchildren: Tristyn O’Connor and Aydan O’Connor. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 1504 Myrtle Street. Calistoga, CA