1966—2019
PJ Stone died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home after a long illness. He is survived by his mother Kay, sister Betsy and niece Saidie, brother and sister-in-law Andy and RaeAnn, their children Max, Andrah and Jack. He adored his raft of nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his aunt, Sally Schmitt and a host of cousins. PJ was a bartender at the Boonville Hotel in Boonville and El Rio in San Francisco, and was briefly the owner of Soundbite Bar in Boonville. PJ loved music (especially the Grateful Dead), comedy, reading and time with his friends and family. Throughout his long disability, he was one of the bravest people his family and friends had ever known.
PJ is known for his huge generous heart, ability to make friends, hearty laughter, wicked sense of humor (as evidenced by his failure in a self timed jumping rope class in college). PJ will be missed enormously by everyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in PJ’s memory to Lifeline for Vets at the National Foundation for Veterans www.nvf.org