1934—2020
Polly Jean Fitch of Napa, California, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Polly was a dedicated woman of faith, serving and volunteering in her Napa community wherever and whenever called. Polly was a force of nature, organizing, campaigning for human rights of all ages, races and genders.
Polly was also inducted in the Carmelite Order at the Monastery in Oakville and assisted worshippers in the House of Prayer for 20 years.
Polly was a congregant at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for more than 40 years. Polly volunteered at the “Table” feeding Napa residents and St. Vincent DePaul doing what was needed. Polly always greeted you with a smile and a warm hug to greet you, console you or just listen.
Polly Fitch was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin, August 29, 1934, to Phillip Michael Larscheid and Alice Catherine Wehe. Polly was one of nine children. Polly is survived by six remaining siblings, Daniel Larscheid, Thomas Larscheid, Mary Larscheid-Barsi, Richard Larscheid, Micheal Larscheid and Patrick Larscheid.
Polly is also survived by her four children, Teri Taylor-King of Easton Maryland, Buffy Cassinos of Reno Nevada, Cathy Lee of Spokane Washington and Flip Fitch of Lakeport, California. Polly has 9 grand children and 12 Great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St. Napa, 94559
