Polly Lundquist

1927—2020
Polly was born on September 11,1927 and was one of 6 children. She lived through the great depression, and for a number of years lived in an orphanage in Texas with her sister Christine. Her 4 brothers Buster, Wayne, Cliff and Tutor stayed home to pick cotton with their Mother Flora Sisko. She moved to California around 1945 and quickly became a supervisor for the phone company at the age of 17, something she was very proud of. Around this time is when she met her two best friends, sisters Feme and Leola who thought that Polly was the perfect match for their brother Jerry Jones. They were right. Polly and Jerry were married 10 months later. They went on to have 5 children, Wanda, David, Greg, Sandy, and Pam. They suffered the loss of their son Greg in 1972. Polly was widowed for the first time when Jerry passed away a few years later at the age of 46.
Being a single mother with 2 teenage daughters at home Polly decided to go to cosmetology school. This was the perfect fit for Polly. She was a natural! She worked for many years in downtown Napa in Parkway Plaza as a beautician.
Later she met and married Robbie Robison. Polly and Robbie loved to travel in their 5th wheel, so much so that they decided to sell their home and travel full time. They were together for 19 years when she was widowed again at the age of 67.
After Robbie passed away Polly had a permanent spot at the fairgrounds in Napa. She lived in her 5th wheel where she stayed for several years. This was always a treat for all of her grandchildren during fair time. They could always stop off at Grandma Polly’s house to cool down and enjoy an ice cold coke and a snack of peanuts or a Snickers bar. Then back to the fair when they were rested up and ready!
In 1999 Polly’s son David passed away suddenly, which was another great loss in her life.
While living at the fairgrounds Polly met and married Roy Lundquist in 2001. They moved to Calistoga where they spent their free time taking day trips to nearby casinos. This was something that they really enjoyed and looked forward to. They were married for almost 16 years. Roy died after a brief illness in 2017 leaving Polly a widow for a 3rd time. Three weeks later her youngest daughter Pam died after being diagnosed with cancer 2 months prior.
Her great grandson Johnny Bull died as the result of a car accident in early 2008.
Polly was an inspiration and the strongest woman her family has ever known. She always picked herself up and carried on with life no matter what kind of challenge or loss she suffered. She was often referred to as “Polly Perfect” by friends and relatives. Her hair was always done. Her makeup was always perfect. Her clothes were always pressed. Her house was always spotless. Her days were always mapped out. Polly never took any medications, something that she was very proud of! She took very good care of herself and took walks regularly for most of her life. She believed in having a positive attitude. She always got the job done! She had a wonderful sense of humor and we all enjoyed laughing with her. We will all miss her and her wonderful laugh.
Polly passed the morning of January 3rd, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Wanda Bull and Sandy Church (Donald). Step-Children Christine Lesti (Mark), Terry Lundquist, Julianne Lundquist, and James Lundquist. Grandchildren Stacy Guck (Ray), Jerry Bull, Carey Shirley (Eric), Jennifer Veveiros (Steve), Dustin Lyons, Jeremy Jones (Stephanie), and Andrew Church (Amanda), and her many great-grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial at Tulocay on January 14th at 11am.