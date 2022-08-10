ST. HELENA - A radiant light has gone out in St. Helena. Priscilla Belmont Upton died on July 27, 2022 at home surrounded by Sloan, her beloved husband of 52 years and her two daughters, Caroline Upton and Cecily Upton.

While Priscilla was born in New York to Elizabeth (Saltonstall) Tower and August Belmont III, she was destined to be a California girl. She moved from New York to Montecito, CA in 1946 with her mother, step-father, Lockwood Tower, sister, Alice and brothers, August, John and Richard. After her formative years in Montecito, followed by university in Denver, CO and stints teaching in Hell's Kitchen, NYC, Priscilla headed back to the West Coast where she worked as a nursing assistant in San Francisco. It is at this time that she met her future husband, Sloan. After a few years of "being friends", Sloan finally realized the independent, kind, beautiful, tenacious and witty Priscilla Belmont was his match and they were married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito, CA on September 6, 1969. With Sloan's vineyard in its infancy, the newlyweds settled into life in the Napa Valley. Two daughters came along in fairly short order, with Priscilla and Sloan moving into what would be their home for the next 50+ years just weeks prior their youngest daughter being born.

Hiking up arduous trails in Yosemite while 7 months pregnant or coming to the aid of injured wildlife after the Valdez Alaska oil spill, Priscilla lived her life with an adventurous spirit and a generosity of heart. Friends and family recall her tireless volunteerism for many causes, both local and far-reaching. When not contributing to the health and well-being of her community, she was either planning a trip, taking a trip or surprising her loved ones with a far flung adventure. In honor of her husband's 70th birthday, Priscilla managed to organize a surprise expedition to the Scottish Highlands with beloved friends and family, replete with a welcome performance by the personal bagpiper to the Duchess of Argyll.

Priscilla's grandsons, Sloan and Kiernan, relished the time they spent with their Nanny. Be it experimenting in the kitchen, reading Harry Potter, or a quick visit on their way to school, she was an integral keystone in their young lives.Her inner circle of friends were equally celebrated by Priscilla. And they loved her fiercely in return. On news of Priscilla entering Hospice care, an early 80th birthday party car parade was organized with a tremendous outpouring of love, support, 75+ honking horns, banners, balloons and a brass band. She was able to watch this joyful spectacle from her bedroom window and it delighted her.

Her tireless community activism helped cultivate Ole Health and Rianda House into the indispensable community pillars that they are today. Priscilla led an incredible life and she felt it imperative to give back. Per her request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her two favorite charities.

Rianda House - www.riandahouse.org707-963-85551475 Main StreetSt. Helena, CA 94574OLE Health - www.olehealth.org707-254-1775300 Hartle CourtNapa, CA 94558A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Helena Catholic Church. A private reception will be held following the service.