YOUNTVILLE - R. Richard Hedrick was born on December 30, 1934, to Anna Elizabeth Ross Hedrick and Ralph Clifford Hedrick, Jr. in Collegeville, PA. He attended the Downingtown Public Schools from first grade through twelfth grade, graduating in 1952.

Following his high school graduation, Richard joined the United States Navy. His first ship was the USS Muliphen (AKA- 61). His billet was as a Quartermaster Signalman. After two years he transferred to the USS Taconic (AGC-17). The Taconic became the Flagship of the Mediterranean Fleet and was docked at Naples, Italy. He served there for two years until he was honorably discharged in November 1955 as a QMS2.

Richard attended Millersville State Teacher's College in Pennsylvania on the GI Bill, graduating in the summer of 1959. He then enrolled in graduate school at Penn State University and received his Master's degree in Education in August of 1963. His career as an educator started in 1963 with West Hartford (CT) Public Schools, where he was a teacher, a principal and an administrator. In 1973, he attended Columbia University where he received a second Master's degree in Human Resources. He then became West Hartford Public Schools first Director of Personnel.

Upon retiring, Richard moved to Northern California to be closer to his two children: his daughter, Jill Hedrick, and her husband Jeff Whritenour; and his son, Todd Hedrick, and his wife, Andrea Carr Hedrick. He had five beloved grandchildren: Esme, Caroline, Cole, Gracie and Beckett; and two great-grandchildren: Alder and Saoirse. Richard never missed a birthday and was a doting and caring grandfather. He was immensely proud of his grandchildren.

The final chapter of Richard's career took place in the Napa Valley. Richard had a long abiding interest in wine, and in the true fashion of an educator and life-long learner, committed to understanding everything he could about the wine industry; the grapes, the terroir, and the art and science of creating wine, which he shared with his clients. His first role was in the tasting room at Frank Family Vineyards. In 2004, he joined the newly founded Bremer Family Winery where he started their tasting room, built a brand and wonderful clientele, many of whom became great friends. Richard viewed his Bremer colleagues as close friends, and his time there as a highlight both personally and professionally. He held that position until his retirement in 2013.

Richard leaves behind a legacy of touching the lives of many, both as an educator in public school systems to teaching visitors in the Napa Valley about wine. He loved to travel, was ever an optimist, was an avid reader, and cared deeply about his family and friends. In addition to his aforementioned children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; he leaves behind his brother, Doug; nieces and nephews: Sue, Tammy, Steve, Kirk and Sherry; and his many friends and colleagues in the Napa Valley and across the country.

Please consider a donation to the Napa Valley Library Foundation in Richard's memory. Tel: 707-253-4241 https:////napalibraryfoundation.com//.