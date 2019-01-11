2007-2018
Rachel Anne Adams, age 11, passed away Oct 5, 2018, after a lifelong battle with MPS, a rare genetic syndrome with which she was born. Rachel is survived by her parents, Michael and Stephanee, her sisters Emma and Katie, and many friends and family who were part of her life. Unaware of her disease, Rachel lived every minute in the moment. She loved to watch tv, eat chips and burritos, ride her scooter, and run, slide and swing when she was younger. She mostly loved to hug her sisters and snuggle with her parents. She attended Winton preschool and El Centro and Northwood Elementary schools where she had wonderful teachers and aides and her good buddy Derek. A memorial open to the public will be held Sunday, January 13th at 11am at Vintage HS gym. Please wear purple to honor the children who have been effected by MPS?