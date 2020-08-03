Ralph Edward Keenan

Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ralph is in our hearts forever. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Millard Keenan. He is survived by his wife Melody Balderson Keenan, mother Mary Lou Keenan, stepmother Lois Keenan, sisters, Jean Keenan Quick, Valerie Lynn Keenan, brother Robert Keenan, nephew Sean Keenan, his great nephew Harvey Robert Keenan and niece Kathryn Keenan, great nephew Benjamin Eddings.