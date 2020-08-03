Ralph Edward Keenan

1958—2020
Ralph is in our hearts forever. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Millard Keenan. He is survived by his wife Melody Balderson Keenan, mother Mary Lou Keenan, stepmother Lois Keenan, sisters, Jean Keenan Quick, Valerie Lynn Keenan, brother Robert Keenan, nephew Sean Keenan, his great nephew Harvey Robert Keenan and niece Kathryn Keenan, great nephew Benjamin Eddings.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to https://www.gofundme.com/f/5hk8g-ralph-keenan-memorial to help with hospital and final expenses.
