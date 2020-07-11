× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937-2020

Ralph Giannini was born in Melbourne, Australia on August 22nd, 1937 and passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side (at the age of 82) on July 1st, 2020 after a multi-year fight with cancer.

At the age of three, Ralph was honored as the most beautiful baby in Melbourne. Soon after, at the start of WWII, Ralph and his family, father Francisco Antonio Giannini, mother Antonietta Giannini and brothers, journeyed from Australia to Italy where they survived the war. At age 6, Ralph experienced a life threatening illness and was given last rites. To everyone’s amazement, Ralph pulled through. At age 9, Ralph’s family immigrated from Italy to the United States where they eventually established a home in San Francisco.

Ralph graduated from George Washington High School in San Francisco. He served in the National Guard while attending Carpentry Trade School. While in the Guard, he was assigned to the Nike Ajax Missile Program.

In 1964, he married Dina Dawson. They were blessed with two children, David and Theresa. During the childrearing years, Ralph’s greatest joy came from spending time with his kids, coaching soccer, softball and helping out with Boy Scouts.