1937-2020
Ralph Giannini was born in Melbourne, Australia on August 22nd, 1937 and passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side (at the age of 82) on July 1st, 2020 after a multi-year fight with cancer.
At the age of three, Ralph was honored as the most beautiful baby in Melbourne. Soon after, at the start of WWII, Ralph and his family, father Francisco Antonio Giannini, mother Antonietta Giannini and brothers, journeyed from Australia to Italy where they survived the war. At age 6, Ralph experienced a life threatening illness and was given last rites. To everyone’s amazement, Ralph pulled through. At age 9, Ralph’s family immigrated from Italy to the United States where they eventually established a home in San Francisco.
Ralph graduated from George Washington High School in San Francisco. He served in the National Guard while attending Carpentry Trade School. While in the Guard, he was assigned to the Nike Ajax Missile Program.
In 1964, he married Dina Dawson. They were blessed with two children, David and Theresa. During the childrearing years, Ralph’s greatest joy came from spending time with his kids, coaching soccer, softball and helping out with Boy Scouts.
Ralph worked as a cabinetmaker/carpenter and locksmith during 40+ years of employment. He retired as a Chief of Plant at Napa State Hospital. In his retirement years he continued to create furniture masterpieces for family and friends. Ralph enjoyed being a member of Kiwanis where he volunteered his time and skills at Lighthouse for the Blind’s Enchanted Hills Camp. He was also a member of SIR 149 and a proud member of Old Goats.
Ralph is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Dina Giannini, son David (Dolores) Giannini, daughter Theresa (Kerry) Comstock, brother Michael (Norma) Giannini, brother Robert (Kathy) Giannini, five grandchildren, dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ralph will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. Funeral and memorial services are being provided for immediate family only to protect our health during the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, here’s a list of charities that Ralph would appreciate your support: Lighthouse for the Blind’s Enchanted Hills Camp, Donate online. Napa County Library Literacy Services, Send checks to: Napa County Library Literacy Services, 580 Coombs St, Napa, CA 94559
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.