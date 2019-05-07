1931—2019
Ralph Hunter died on April 18th in Napa, surrounded by his family.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, artist, professor, collector, and avid Oakland A’s fan. He was born March 10, 1931 in Fort Collins, CO to Ralph M. Hunter, Sr., and Louisa (Baxter) Hunter.
In 1955 he married Sally Caster, they had three sons who were Ralph’s pride and joy. He is survived by his wife Sally, sons Gregory (Debra), Eric (Julia Feldman) and Mory (Cherie), five grandchildren, Danielle, Derek, Kevin, Mathew, Brent, and his brother James Hunter.
Ralph graduated from Berkeley High School and earned his BFA & MFA degrees from California College of Arts and Crafts, Oakland, CA. He taught art at Pacific Grove HS, Ferndale HS, and Napa HS. The majority of his professional years were as Professor of Art at Napa Valley College.
Memorial service will be held on Wed, May 22nd at 2 PM at Napa Methodist Church. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Napa Valley College Foundation, 2277 Napa Vallejo-Hwy, Napa, CA 94558 or Collabria Hospice, 414 S Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559.