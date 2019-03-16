Randall Keyon Chapman

1955—2019
Randall “Randy”Chapman, age 63, died at his home on January 31, 2019, in Mayfield, Kentucky with his children and grandkids and siblings by his side. He was a long time former resident of Napa and student of Vintage High School and original owner of Chapman & Sons Painting. Randy was a devoted husband of 43 years to his beautiful wife, Cheryl, who passed away at their home just a few weeks prior.
They relocated to Kentucky in 1992 where they raised their 4 wonderful children, Randall (Jessica), Kelly (Corrie), Keyon (Kimberly), Cheryln (Chris) and were blessed with 9 grandkids.
Family meant everything to Randy. He was a devoted son and would make several trips to Napa each year to spend time with his dad who also passed away earlier that same day. Randy was a carpenter and enjoyed building and flipping houses. He had a great fondness for Indy and NASCAR racing which he would go to often with his sons. He was a devoted member of his church where he faithfully served.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ted and Joyce Chapman, wife, Cheryl and his daughter, Kimberly. He is survived by his siblings, Linda King, Pamela Ellison, Darcy Staring, Lisa Johanson and Jonathan Chapman. Services were held in Mayfield, Ky where he is laid to rest next to his beloved wife, together in Heaven where they longed to be.