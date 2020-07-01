× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1929—2020

Ray Alan McCann, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at his home after a brief illness with his wife and sons at his side. He was survived by his brother Lee in Petaluma; loving wife of nearly 64 years, Virginia (Kelly); son Doug (Cathy) in Ohio; son Steve (Shanna) in Windsor; grandson Ben (Stephanie) and great granddaughter Alexis in Mountain View; grandson Jon (Elisha) in San Francisco; and granddaughter Beth in Washington DC. He was predeceased by his father Herbert, mother Grace (Scammon), and brothers Herbert and Ronald.

Ray was born in Oakland, CA in 1929, and lived in Napa since the age of 3. He was a lifelong engineer and craftsman, constantly building solutions for the world around him. As a boy he could be found with his brothers and friends repairing a WWII amphibious jeep. He was active in scouting, reaching the highest rank of Eagle, attended the International Scout Jamboree in France in 1947, was a member of the Order of the Arrow, and was a mate in the Napa Sea Scouts. As a young man he continued his scouting for over 30 years holding several leadership positions and was National Grand Commander in the Knights of Dunamis, an Eagle Scout honor/service group.