Ray Lussier

He was a great dad and Pepere. He loved all of us and always tried to do the right thing in his life. He was generous, considerate to a fault, funny, clever, often worried, sometimes stubborn and strict for the right reasons. He and Jeanne loved to dance, swing, ballroom and country western and were members of the Country Desperados. He loved dogs and enjoyed many walks at the Mare Island Waterfront with his best friend Casey, a spoiled peek a poo and great companion. He also loved the water and most family vacations were spent at some warm lake, boating, water skiing and swimming. Later camping with all the grandkids and every inflatable known to man including an inflatable Hobie Cat sailboat. He enjoyed every minute of his retirement. He and Jeanne traveled the country in their RV. He did not miss the snow at all! He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne and best friend Willy Peladeau. He will be missed by his family, daughters Lynne and husband Pat McAndrew of Los Banos, Ca., Arlene and husband Chuck Graham of Poulsbo, Wa., Debbie Menkes also of Poulsbo, Janice and husband Ken Goetz of Carmichael, Ca.; 8 grandchildren Eric and Heidi, Kerri and Britt, Shauna, Greg and Lyall, Jesse, Clark, Jordan and Ben, and Kelsey and Chuck; 9 Great grandchildren Alicia, Carson, Teagan, Reese, Linnea, Paisley, Fen, Sloane and Claire, and life-long friends the Peladeau family, Lee and her children Cathy, Rob, Jim and Brian.