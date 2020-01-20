1946—2019
Raymond Anthony Schrutz, 73, died in Napa after prolonged illness, on December 20, 2019. He was born June 6, 1946 to Earl Staack and Eulalie Kempf in Oakland, California.
Ray was known by many in the Napa Valley, as a revered teacher, a hot rod fanatic, a mountain biking enthusiast, a builder/renovator of houses, an award winning artist (sculpture) and a writer. He was a man of many talents, who experienced life head on with a big heart, a ready smile and a great sense of humor.
Ray spent most of his youth in Fairfax, Ca with his mother and grandmother. There, in the Marin hills, he first experienced mountain biking, which he later picked up at age 40, fearlessly flying down the hills at Skyline Park.
When he was 20, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Jill Nelson. After graduating from Chico State University in 1972 with a degree in Geography, Ray completed his California Teaching Credential in 1973. Six years later, their daughter, Sally was born. Ray loved being a dad, and his teaching responsibilities allowed him to spend more time at home with Sally.
The Teacher: Ray taught elementary, middle and high school in the Napa Valley Unified School District for 38 years. But he will best be remembered for his 20 years at Temescal, where “Schrutz” taught shop, focusing on at risk kids, many of whom now work in the construction or auto industries.
The Car Guy: Ray loved old cars but none more than his customized 1938 Plymouth. He was passionate about collecting old cars and restoring them. He frequented car shows and rarely missed the annual Father’s Day show in Yountville.
The Sculptor: Ray focused on large steel ‘one event’ pieces. He enjoyed entering the Napa Fair Art Shows, and always brought home a ribbon. However, his first piece to sell from a gallery in Napa, was a pop piece: steel and paper, sporting a well known 1930’s comic character in the driver seat of a vintage car—iconic and humorous, very much like the artist.
In 2004, Ray married Hunter Hollingsworth and began their relationship by renovating her home in Browns Valley. Ray could build anything and proved it once again by transforming the plain 1960’s tract house into a beautiful modern home. For many years, Ray was a loving and generous husband.
He will be missed by his many students, colleagues, friends, and family, especially his only daughter, Sally.
Ray was predeceased by his parents and his step-father Jerry Schrutz. He is survived by his daughter, Sally Starr Schrutz, his former wives Jill Schrutz and Hunter Hollingsworth, and his favorite cat, Tess.
Ray Schrutz memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 1:00pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third Street, Napa, Ca.