Raymond Henry Grady

1929—2019
Raymond H. Grady, known as Ray Grady, died October 21 2019, just before dawn, in Napa. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire December 10, 1929 to Henry and Lucille Grady, and grew up there. Gifted with a good voice, he sang and spoke publicly from childhood, from war bond rallies and radio in his native state, to speakers’ bureaus in California.
He earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1951, and was commissioned an officer in the U. S. Air Force. He served at McClellan Air Base in Sacramento as provost and remained in the Air Force Reserves until 1971, completing service with the rank of Major.
Ray worked in industrial security all his career, for private industry and for government. At Aerojet General Corporation in Sacramento from 1956 to 1971 he was manager of security and served as the company representative to both the Metropolitan and Fair Oaks Chambers of Commerce. He was a charter member of the Natoma Toastmasters Club and became Governor of District 39 Toastmasters International.
He became Director of the North Bay Regional Criminal Justice Planning Board in Napa, for four north bay counties, from 1971 to 1980. He then went to the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Investigative Services, at the Presidio of San Francisco, retiring in September 1995.
For forty years he participated actively in the liturgy at the Christian Brothers Mont La Salle Chapel as eucharistic minister, reader, cantor, a choir member and even ringing the tower bell for Mass.
A skilled craftsman, he built both aircraft models and N gauge trains. He became an expert on World War One fighter planes and pilots. He was active in the Bay Area N-Track Model Railroad Club and the California State Railroad Museum.
In retirement Ray and Annabel traveled extensively, especially enjoying river cruising on steamboats and small ships in the US and Europe, and alumni tours offered by Alumni Holidays International.
Ray’s family includes his wife of 66 years, Annabel, his daughter Lynn and two sons, Steven and Jeffrey. He leaves two adult grandchildren, Brian and Dianna. He loved and was loved.
His family thanks for their care: Queen of the Valley Hospital, Napa Valley Care Center, Father Fergal McGuinness, Collabria Hospice and Claffey and Rota Funeral Home of Napa. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In Ray’s handwriting: “May God stand between you and harm, in all the empty places you must go!”