ST. HELENA - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of our beloved Father, Ray. Born to Joseph and Maria Torres on Zinfandel Lane he was truly a St. Helena boy and lived there is entire life.

Ray attended the St. Helena public schools and became St. Helena High's star quarterback, beating their Up valley rivals, Calistoga in 1953, in the championship game in the pouring rain at Carpy Field in St. Helena. Calistoga's quarterback was NFL Hall of Fame member Dick Vermeil.

Ray enlisted in the Army after graduation from high school and was stationed in Germany. When he returned, he married Vera Trinchero. They had two sons, Tony and Bob.

Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all the San Francisco 49ers. There was no bigger fan. After decades of futility, he finally got to see his beloved team win five Super Bowls and attended Super Bowl XIX Stanford Stadium where the 49ers handily beat the Miami Dolphins. Truly an experience he thought he would never witness.

His lifelong residence on Hudson Avenue in St. Helena was the focal point for family and friends to congregate.

Ray was a humble man and everyone around him loved him dearly. He coached St. Helena Little League, Carpy Gang, was the leader of the Cub Scout Troop and President of the 20-30 Club. Many of the young boys he coached and mentored had a special bond with Ray well after he coached them and it wouldn't be unusual for his former team members to buy him a beer later in life at Ray's Place or the Pastime in St. Helena.

His big smile always lit up the room and his personality was infectious. He was the favorite of all his nieces and nephews (favorite Uncle Ray!). There was no one who knew him that didn't like/adore him. He was a man whose values and morals were instilled into everyone he knew, especially his sons. He came from a generation where family and hard work were paramount and he passed that on to his sons, nieces and nephews.

Ray was predeceased by his sisters: Helen Torres, Carmen Williamson, Juanita Beltran; and his beloved Mary Scheel. Mary could always be found at his house doing scratchers and having a "half of a half." Rays was also predeceased by his two brothers: Jess Torres and Joe Torres. Ray and Jess worked at Slinsen Construction in Napa for over 35 years and would take turns driving to and from Napa.

Ray is survived by his two sons: Tony, Bob (Maria); his grandchildren: Laina, Michael, Mathew, and Julia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He loved them all very much and now the family has a hole in their hearts from his passing, but also enriched beyond words through loving him and being loved by him.

There will be a viewing on Aug. 31, 2023, at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel in Napa, from 3- 8 PM. A private burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Sept. 8, 2023. A celebration of his life will be on Oct. 14, 2023, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena from 1- 6 PM.

Morrison Funeral Chapel in Charge of arrangements.