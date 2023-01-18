May 11, 1912—Jan. 7, 2023

SAINT HELENA—On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 110 years, seven months, and 28 days old, born May 11, 1912, Raymond Monroy Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was, until the time of his passing, the oldest living U.S. World War II veteran.

Seeing combat in the South Pacific in the Army Air Corps, his B-17 set down on a small island and was overtaken by enemy forces. Questioned for two days and giving up nothing but name, rank, and serial number, the Marines came in and retook the island. After that, Ray had a very high regard for the Marines.

His was a life well lived. He was conceived in Arizona territory and was born three months after Arizona became a state. He survived two global pandemics and two world wars. He saw our world go from horses and buggies, Model T’s and airplanes to jet planes and moonwalks. He remembered crossing the Golden Gate strait before there was a bridge and walking across the bridge on opening day with his boss Otto Beringer and friend Roy Raymond.

A St. Helena resident since 1933, he worked for Beringer Brothers Winery in the 1930s and was friends with many of the great founders of the Napa Valley wine industry. After the war, he worked at Mare Island, then Travis AFB, in the 60th Military Airlift Wing DC/Material, Chief of Maintenance, Quality Control until he retired. Upon retirement, he was asked to teach English as a second language at St. Helena High School, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

His motto was, always happy; he always looked for the positive things in life. He treated everyone equally and helped people who were not. Whenever asked about his secret to long life, he would respond with, raising a good family. And he did just that. With his wife Maria, they raised seven children in St. Helena. He always said, there’s not a bad apple in the bunch!

He joins his wife, Maria, in heaven and leaves a loving family of daughter, Anita Peters; son, Raymond Monroy Jr. (Kathy); son, William Monroy (Susie); daughter, Alicia Crowley (Curt); daughter, Mary Ann Petersen (Tim); daughter, Susie Varela (Dwight); daughter-in-law, Barbara Monroy; grandchildren: Michael Peters, Amy Hutton (Scott), Erin Monroy, Mark Monroy, Theresa Perez (John), Timothy Asher, Emily Aktepy (Bryce), Mia Richard, Stephanie Monroy, Christopher Monroy; and great-grandchildren: Ariana Perez, Jettora Aktepy, Molly Gern, Dominic Gern, and Elin Ray Richard.

Raymond is predeceased by his wife Maria; his son, Robert Monroy; son-in-law, Mike Peters; and grandson-in-law, Gavin Richard.

The Monroy family wishes to extend a special thank you to Marica Adi Bawa, his loving, devoted, and tireless caregiver who quickly became a member of the family.

Services will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel in St. Helena at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife, Maria, his wife of 70 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice.