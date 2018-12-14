Raymond Stewart

1927—2018
Ray passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 21. He was born in San Francisco where he had a State Farm Insurance agency for 46 years. He retired in 1995, and moved to Napa. He was active in tennis and golf at Silverado. On his 90th birthday he broke 100 playing 18 holes. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Leandra. He also leaves sons David (Marty), Kenneth (Mary), Douglas, daughters Bonnie , Laurie, stepsons David Wasserman (Christy) and Stephen Wasserman (Victoria) along with 7 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Son Glenn predeceased him.
A special thanks to Dr. Paul Sweigert, Collabria Care, and Nancy Bria for their caring help.
Ray will be missed by many, but not forgotten.