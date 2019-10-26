1929—2019
Raymond Victor Johnson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 19, 2019, at the age of 90, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Susanne Weir Johnson, his three children: Laura Garland of Pt. Blank, Texas; Steve Johnson (Kristin) of Eureka, California; David Johnson (Joanne) of Grand Terrace, California; granddaughter Lauren Manning and great granddaughter Jameson Manning; stepdaughters Laura Weir Hill (Scott) and granddaughter Sydney HilI (Emma) of Davis, California and Eileen Weir Rasmussen (Alex) of Santa Barbara, California; and niece Renee Castle (Larry) and nephew Michael Pfrommer (Kelly) of Memphis, Tennessee.
Ray was born in Chicago on May 6,1929, and spent his teen years in Michigan. He attended Iowa State College. On December 8,1956, Ray and Sylvia Houser were married at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Des Moines, Iowa, presided over by Sylvia’s father who was the minister. They moved to Diamond Bar, California, in 1964 where they raised their family. In 1980 they moved to Napa. Ray was a contract manager for Bigalow Carpets in San Francisco until his retirement when he obtained his Broker’s License and sold real estate. Sylvia passed away due to a sudden illness on February 12,1995.
Ray was a generous man with his time and talents and was always available to help his family, friends, and neighbors. He served in the Navy Reserve and held many positions in the Napa Kiwanis, the First Presbyterian Church of Napa, and the Napa Land Trust; and he was an officer on board the Chaser, the Sea Scout Ship in Napa. Ray and Susie were married for 18 years. Ray was an avid sailor, and he and Susie spent happy years sailing Blue Moon, their 31 foot sailboat, and traveling the world with family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for November 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm at The First Presbyterian Church of Napa. Donations may be made in Ray’s memory to Collabria Hospice, Napa.