Reginald Earle Johnson Jr.

1943—2019
Reginald “Reggie” Earle Johnson, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family in Napa, CA on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 76, after a short battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. Reggie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marty; daughters, Amy Berilla and Cindy Johnson (Randy); and four grandchildren Ryan and Justin Berilla, and Sean and Abigail Johnson; and his sister Regina Dukes (Toby) of Branchville, SC. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Reggie was born on July 17, 1943 in Folkston, GA to Reginald and Mildred Johnson. He is the oldest of three children, Reggie, John C. Johnson, and Regina Dukes. He graduated from Hilliard High School in Hilliard, FL in 1961. Reggie then joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. Reggie and Marty (Pasco) married October 2, 1964 at First Presbyterian Church in Napa. Reggie was a hard working man. Over the years Reggie worked as a Car Salesman, a Foreman in Vineyard Irrigation, and at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a Pipe Fitter in Shop 56, retiring in 1996. He then moved on to be the Plant Facilities Coordinator at Glen Ellen Wines/Diageo, retiring for a second time in 2009. Reggie was an active member of the Napa Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees); Napa Masonic Lodge #93; served on the Napa Order of Rainbow for Girls Advisory Board, and was honored to be a Rainbow Dad. For many years, Reggie also coached for the Napa Junior Girls Softball (Robins) and Napa Girls Softball League. Reggie also served as President of the PFC at Bel Air Elementary School and was active in the Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club. Reggie enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood carving, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father and grandfather. With pride, he supported his grandchildren in their various activities. Reggie had a witty personality and loved to share stories. He was a good friend, always willing to lend a hand. A funeral is scheduled for November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Napa Valley Life Church, where Reggie worshiped, located at 2303 Trower Avenue, Napa. A reception will follow. Pastor Tony Valenti will officiate the ceremony. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Reggie’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559 or www.collabriacare.org Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org