1949—2019
Renée Elena Broughton Hernández passed peacefully in the presence of her husband on November 22, 2019 in Napa, California at the age of 70.
Renée is survived by her husband, José Hernández; children: Joe, Francisco, Diego and Estevan; brother, Robert and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Paul and Richard.
Renée was born on September 25, 1949 in Massachusetts to Mr. & Mrs. Broughton. She attended Catholic school and later public education. Renée graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from Cal State Fullerton and completed her Master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. Renée and José met at Cal State Fullerton and married in 1986 in Windsor. She started working as a College and Career Counselor at Sonoma State University before transferring to Napa Valley College as Director of the Educational Talent Search Program. Her son Diego joined his stepbrothers, Joe and Francisco, in 1987 and not too far behind them, Estevan joined them in 1988.
Her faith and family became the center of her life. She carried this gift of love to all the children she taught or mentored throughout her 35 years in education and service to her church as a catechism teacher. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Renée was a talented educator that consistently provided her students with experiences beyond the classroom. She was a dedicated individual who loved learning and was passionate about changing the world by which students saw themselves. As mentioned above, she was an active and dedicated member of Saint Apollinaris Catholic Church and often volunteered in various church activities and served as a Board member for the Napa County Hispanic Network.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 am at St. Apollinaris Church with a reception to follow in the Hall, and a final resting placement at 3:00 PM at Tulocay Cemetery.
Father Mora will officiate the ceremony along with Deacon Dermody.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Renée’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Napa County Hispanic Network at www.napacountyhispanicnetwork.com/donate (when donating, please include a note in Renée’s name).
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.