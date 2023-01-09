Rena Angeline Timm, born in Napa on March 22, 1928, passed peacefully on January 2, 2023; she was a proud 94-years-old. Born to Italian immigrant parents, Bautista and Maria Del Santi, Rena grew up on Bernal Street and in Wooden Valley with her two older brothers, Joe and Daniel. After graduating from Napa High School, she worked for Christian Brothers Winery, Peter Pan Restaurant, and the Napa State Hospital before staying home to be a wife and mother. She married the love of her life, Henry C. Timm, who passed in 2011, and is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Robin Timm of Napa, and Joanne Ellis of Yuba City along with a beloved grandson, William Griggs, two beautiful great-granddaughters, McKayla and Regan Griggs, all of Lincoln, CA, and adopted daughter and son, Jean and Marvin Sakakihara of Napa.