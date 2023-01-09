Rena Angeline Timm, born in Napa on March 22, 1928, passed peacefully on January 2, 2023; she was a proud 94-years-old. Born to Italian immigrant parents, Bautista and Maria Del Santi, Rena grew up on Bernal Street and in Wooden Valley with her two older brothers, Joe and Daniel. After graduating from Napa High School, she worked for Christian Brothers Winery, Peter Pan Restaurant, and the Napa State Hospital before staying home to be a wife and mother. She married the love of her life, Henry C. Timm, who passed in 2011, and is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Robin Timm of Napa, and Joanne Ellis of Yuba City along with a beloved grandson, William Griggs, two beautiful great-granddaughters, McKayla and Regan Griggs, all of Lincoln, CA, and adopted daughter and son, Jean and Marvin Sakakihara of Napa.
In later years, mom was a master knitter and crocheter, volunteered at Kaiser Permanente in Napa, and participated in the Red Hat Society. She was someone who made friends easily, cared about others, loved her cat, made great Halloween costumes, and always had a good story to tell.
Her family and friends will miss her. Her wishes were to have no services. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Dixon at the National Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Napa Humane Society, the American Heart Association, or a veteran's organization.
Raise a glass and remember Rena with a smile.