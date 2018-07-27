1959—2018
On July 17th., 2018, Rene V. Grimaldo went home to play music with the Lord after fighting a long battle with illness.
Rene was born in Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded by his parents Albert and Clara Grimaldo. He is survived by his wife Marcy Grimaldo, His children Maria Grimaldo of Napa, Erika Navarro (Spouse Andrew) of Okinawa, Japan, Michael Grimaldo (Spouse Angie) of Fortuna, Justin Grimaldo of Eureka, Andrew Grimaldo of Eureka, California, Bethany Grimaldo of Lubbock, Texas, Amanda Morgan of Annapolis, Maryland, Nikki Rus (Spouse Catalin), Ashley Wright and Casey Collins of Martinez, California and 12 grandchildren, his siblings Steve V. Grimaldo, Patricia G. Valenciana of Napa, California and Zenaida Castillo of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
His walk with the Lord has just begun. 2nd. Corinthians 5:8 “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” With open arms and a guitar, the Lord received Rene.
Philippians 1:21 “For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain.”
Memorial contributions would be gratefully accepted online through Gofundme. “Rene’s funeral” online at: https:/www.gofundme.com7d9u-rene039s-funeral