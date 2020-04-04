× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Renee Lippmann, 74, of Kapa’a, Kaua’i passed away at home on March 26, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and retired from YWCA of Kaua‘i.

She lived in Napa prior to moving to Kaua’i in 1996. In Napa she worked with Napa County Children’s Services’ Family Preservation, Napa County Council for Economic Opportunity, and Napa Emergency Women’s Services.

In the 1980s, she was a member of Napa’s First and Last Tyme String Band. For the past 6 years she was a member of the popular Kaua’i Voices choir.

Over the years, she has maintained a loving connection with her Napa and Sonoma County friends.

She is survived by brother Laurence Lippmann and his wife Susan; niece Elaine Lippmann and husband Doug Heifitz, great nephew Judah and great niece Dalya. She was preceded in death by her brother Melvyn Lippmann, his wife Sue, and their daughter Karen.

Private services were held. Kaua‘i Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation services.