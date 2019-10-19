1940—2019
Renee, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Renee was born to the Keiser family on May 23, 1940 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was protectively doted upon by her 3 older brothers until she left to attend nursing school at Wilmington General Hospital.
She then joined the U.S. Air Force, where she attained the rank of First Lieutenant as a medical officer. She continued working on and off as a nurse for years after settling in Napa.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sisson, of 49 years; her children and their partners, Mark and Yvonne Morris, Sandra Sisson and Graeme Colmer; her grandchildren, Melissa and Rebecca Morris, and their families. Respecting Renee’s wishes, she will be privately cremated with no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.