NAPA - Rex passed away surrounded by family on February 13, 2023, two days short of his 95th birthday. He was born in Clay Center, KS, and moved with his mother and maternal grandparents to Napa as a young teenager. This is where he then met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Eleanor Lallement. They married on August 18,1950, and spent the next 66 years together, until Eleanor's passing in 2017.

After attending Napa High School, Rex went to work for Basalt Rock Company in the Fuel and Appliance Division, then, in 1958, he became the manager of the Ready-Mix Concrete Division; later transferring to the Aggregate Division as Assistant Sales Manager in 1968. Eventually he became the Rip Rap Division manager, retiring in 1984, after 38 years with the company.

He is survived by their two children: one son, Kriss (Maureen) Kimbrough, and one daughter, Staci Kimbrough; four grandchildren: Keith (Amanda) Kimbrough, Nick (Jessica) Kimbrough, Trent McCarthy, and Garrett McCarthy; and five great-grandchildren: Skyler, Penelope, Riley, Eleanor, and Nolan Kimbrough; nephew, Todd Lallement; and niece, Lori Petrovsky.

He was an avid sports fan, enjoying all types of games on television and in person, he could be found rooting for the Bay Area teams. He watched his son, Kriss, first playing baseball, then in several high school and college golf tournaments, but always from a distance. Staci was a majorette with Barbara Zulike's Pepperettes, with Rex and Ellie always taking her to several parades to perform in the summer months; they were always in attendance for her performances with the Napa High School Marching Band. Later in life, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's baseball, basketball, and soccer games.

Rex enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabin he and Ellie had built in South Lake Tahoe in the early 1970s. An avid golfer, three times he scored a "hole in one," all at Silverado Country Club where he and Ellie were members for over 41 years. His love for golf found him and Eleanor traveling to many destinations to play including Carmel, Hawaii, and Mexico, to name a few. In the early 2000s he traveled to many US Open golf tournaments with Kriss and (Kriss's) wife Maureen. Off the golf course he enjoyed family trips with Staci and her boys (Trent and Garrett) to Oceanside in California and Pagosa Springs in Colorado.

He could always be counted on for advice, help, encouragement for all family members.

There will be a celebration of life on April 13, 2023, 3-5 p.m. at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road Napa.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at tulocaycemetery.org.